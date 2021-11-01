Portugal bans single-use plastic products

+ ↺ − 16 px

A government decree-law came into force on Monday in Portugal, prohibiting the sale of single-use plastic products, such as cotton swabs and utensils for food or decoration, Xinhua reports.

It also sets the goal of gradually reducing the consumption of cups for beverages and packaging for ready-to-eat foods by 80 percent by Dec. 31, 2026, and by 90 percent by Dec. 31, 2030.

Approved two months ago by the Portuguese Council of Ministers, the decree-law complies with a European Union directive of June 5, 2019 that determines the "reduction of the impact of products made from oxo-degradable plastic," such as expanded polystyrene.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Action said in a statement that in order to meet the objectives, reusable containers will be made available for the consumption of food and beverages

