Portugal carries out first hypersonic test

Portugal has successfully conducted its first hypersonic test under real conditions, marking the country’s entry into experimental research on extreme high-speed flows, the Instituto Superior Técnico (IST) of the University of Lisbon said on Thursday.

The experiment generated a hypersonic flow of around eight kilometers per second, equivalent to Mach 25, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

IST noted that at this speed, one could theoretically traverse mainland Portugal from north to south in just over five minutes.

The test produced shock intensities capable of heating the gas flow to temperatures exceeding those on the surface of the Sun.

IST added that the light emitted by the shock wave resembled the flash of a shooting star.

