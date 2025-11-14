Portugal stays on alert as Storm Claudia heads toward the UK

Portugal stays on alert as Storm Claudia heads toward the UK

The rain and strong winds resulted in road accidents, landslides, and fallen trees, causing damage to houses, roads, and vehicles.

The districts of Setúbal and Faro in Portugal remain under an orange warning after Storm Claudia battered the country and killed two people as the storm makes its way towards England and Wales, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The storm brought heavy rain and strong winds, triggering landslides and flooding. The powerful weather also uprooted numerous trees and damaged homes, roads and vehicles.

Roughly 2,434 incidents, mainly related to flooding, were reported between Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning, according to Portugal’s National Authority for Emergency and Civil Protection.

The district of Faro in southern Portugal was particularly affected on Friday, with heavy rain and strong winds causing flooding and trees to fall.

Several places in the Setúbal district were flooded, including the Sines market.

The storm also claimed the lives of two people, who died following flash floods near Lisbon. The victims, an elderly couple in their 80s, were found inside their home in Fernão Ferro, one of the most affected areas in Seixal, a suburb near Lisbon.

In all regions of mainland Portugal, the yellow warning level remains in place due to precipitation, including "sometimes heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms". In coastal areas, warnings are in effect for "waves of four to five metres" expected to continue until Saturday night.

Storm Claudia is expected to bring persistent rainfall and strong winds to parts of England and Wales later on Friday.

The Met Office has issued amber warnings across several regions, and additional yellow severe weather warnings are in force across most of England and Wales.

