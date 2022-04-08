Postage stamp marking 30 years of Azerbaijan-Estonia diplomatic relations issued in Tallinn

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the initiative of Azerbaijan`s Embassy in Tallinn, the Estonian national postal service (Omniva) has issued a postage stamp marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Estonia, News.Az reports.

The postage stamp, which read “30 aastat Diplomaatiliste suhete sõlmimisest”, has officially been put into circulation in Estonia.

News.Az