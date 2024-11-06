Potentially toxic substance Sudan Red found in curry powders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sudan Red, an industrial red dye frequently used to add pigment to non-food products such as floor polishes, oils, and waxes, has been found in curry powder produced by Chi-Seng Hong Ltd. The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA) held a press conference to elaborate on the test results on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing RTI Radio .

Since the Sudan Red incident that occurred at the beginning of this year, border controls have been tightened and 264 items have been randomly inspected. It was during one of those routine post-market inspections that the New Taipei City government uncovered the potentially carcinogenic substance in Chi-Sheng Hong curry powder. Retailers have rushed to remove products from shelves and multiple counties and cities across Taiwan have banned curry and chili powder from school lunches following the announcement. Taipei, New Taipei, Taichung, Taoyuan, and Keelung are among those which implemented the ban.FDA Deputy Director-General Lin Chin-fu (林金富) explained that they tested nine raw materials used for making curry powder, confirming that Sudan Red was in turmeric. Lin said a period of 100% batch inspection for turmeric imported from India will last for one year beginning this Tuesday, and products found to contain the substance will be destroyed, not sent back.Lin also noted that the product containing Sudan Red in this case was imported last year before heightened restrictions, indicating that current border control measures are effective. He added that repercussions for importing the additives include up to seven years in prison and fines of up to NTD$80 million (USD$2.5 million), and the case has been transferred to undergo criminal investigation.

