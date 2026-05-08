Hostage situation in Sinzig Bank, police operation in Western Germany - VIDEO

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German authorities say several people, including a cash transport driver, have been taken hostage during an incident at a bank branch in western Germany.

Police confirmed the situation occurred in the town of Sinzig in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate at around 07:00 GMT on Friday. The branch is reportedly part of a local savings bank network, News.Az reports, citing Infranken.

According to a statement from law enforcement, multiple perpetrators are believed to be involved, and several hostages are currently inside the building. Officials described the situation as “stable” at this stage, though details remain limited as the operation continues.

A large-scale police response has been launched, with officers cordoning off a wide area around the bank in the town center. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the vicinity while the situation is being handled.

Despite the seriousness of the incident, police stressed that there is no danger to people outside the secured perimeter.

The situation is still developing, and officials have not yet released information about the identity of the suspects or the number of hostages involved. Emergency services remain on site as negotiations or tactical responses continue.

News.Az