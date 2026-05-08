Chad declares state of emergency after Boko Haram attack

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Chad has declared a 20-day state of emergency in its Lake province following a series of terrorist attacks by Boko Haram militants targeting soldiers, according to an army statement released late Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The emergency measure will be in effect from midnight on May 7 until midnight on May 27.

Authorities said officials and security forces are required to take “all necessary measures” to ensure the safety of residents and their property during the emergency period.

“Violations of measures taken under the state of emergency are punishable in accordance with applicable laws. The measures taken pursuant to this decree cease to have effect upon the termination of the state of emergency,” the statement said.

The decision follows a deadly attack on Monday in which 23 Chadian soldiers were killed and 26 others injured during an assault by Boko Haram militants on the Barka Tolorom island military base in the province.

Another attack was reported on Wednesday by local media, although authorities have not released official casualty figures.

The Lake province is located in the Lake Chad region, bordering Nigeria, Niger, and Cameroon. The area is frequently targeted by Boko Haram and its splinter group, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

News.Az