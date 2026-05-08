Russia prepares possible Sarmat missile test launch around Victory Day

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Russia appears to be preparing another test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, with aviation restrictions and range closures indicating a possible launch window around May 9.

Authorities in Kamchatka announced that missile testing had begun at the Kura test range in the Ust-Kamchatsky district, with the Russian Defense Ministry restricting access and movement of people and equipment in the area until May 10. Residents were urged to avoid the testing site and surrounding zones, News.Az reports, citing United 24 Media.

Shortly after, aviation notices were issued covering multiple restricted areas, including zones in the Barents Sea, Kara Sea, areas near the Kura range, and the Dombarovsky missile facility in the Orenburg region.

Analysts cited in the report, including researchers from international security institutions, said the pattern of closures resembles preparations for a third Sarmat test launch. Similar restrictions were observed during a previous test attempt in November 2025, when the missile reportedly failed shortly after launch.

Experts noted that the timing of the potential launch is politically significant, coinciding with Russia’s Victory Day period, when the country traditionally displays military strength. However, this year’s military parade was reportedly scaled back due to security concerns.

The Sarmat missile program, developed since 2013, is intended to replace Soviet-era intercontinental missiles. Despite official statements about its planned entry into service, the system has faced multiple test failures, including crashes shortly after launch and earlier incidents involving explosions during testing phases.

According to defence analysts, the repeated failures highlight ongoing technical challenges in the program, which remains under development.

News.Az