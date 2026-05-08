Iran MP praises South Korea’s “wise” stance on US operations in Strait of Hormuz

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A senior Iranian lawmaker has praised what he described as South Korea’s “wise” decision not to take part in US military operations aimed at securing or reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, made the remarks during a phone call with Kim Seok-ki, head of the South Korean National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“South Korea’s refusal to participate in any military operations in the Strait of Hormuz despite widespread pressure is a wise move aimed at maintaining regional stability,” Azizi said.

He also pointed to Seoul’s abstentions on certain UN Security Council resolutions related to sanctions against Iran and the extension of Resolution 2231, saying this demonstrated “commitment to rights and multilateralism”.

Azizi claimed that US President Donald Trump had suffered a “humiliating defeat” in military-related developments in the strategic waterway and accused him of resorting to “lies and deception”.

He reiterated Iran’s position that it seeks “safe and free navigation” in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that instability in the Persian Gulf stems from the US military presence and what he described as Israel’s “adventurism”, rather than Iran’s actions.

The Iranian lawmaker also said Tehran and Seoul have long maintained relations based on mutual respect and shared interests, and praised parliamentary diplomacy as a driver of bilateral ties.

He criticised what he described as adherence by some states to US unilateral policies, particularly following Washington’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and the reimposition of sanctions on Iran.

“Submitting to extraterritorial dictates does not contribute to regional security and development, but rather prevents countries from fully utilising their domestic capacities,” Azizi said.

“Parliamentary dialogue, which is immune to misunderstandings and sabotage by trans-regional actors, can pave the way for development, because relying on outsourced security from extra-regional powers is nothing more than a mirage,” he added.

For his part, the South Korean lawmaker expressed sympathy with the Iranian people and said developments in West Asia have implications beyond the region. He also noted that Tehran and Seoul could further deepen their relations in the future.

News.Az