S. Korea probes Strait of Hormuz ship fire amid attack claims

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea’s Oceans Ministry said the government is investigating the cause of a blast aboard a Korean-operated vessel, amid uncertainty over whether it was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The ship reportedly suffered an explosion and fire in its engine room on Monday while anchored near the United Arab Emirates, according to the operating company and South Korean officials.

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Iran fired on the South Korean vessel and urged Seoul to join U.S.-led efforts to secure shipping in the strait. South Korea has not yet responded to the request.

Iran’s embassy in South Korea denied any involvement, saying it “firmly rejects and categorically denies” allegations that Iranian armed forces were responsible for the incident.

All 24 crew members on board, including six South Korean nationals, were reported to be unharmed.

A spokesperson for the Oceans Ministry said it is too early to determine when the investigation will be completed.

News.Az