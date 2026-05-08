Israel arrests four accused of spying for Iran

Israel arrests four accused of spying for Iran

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Four people have been arrested in Israel on suspicion of spying for Iranian intelligence, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Three soldiers and one civilian were detained on suspicion of working for Iranian intelligence services while they were still minors.

Israel’s domestic security agency Shin Bet and police allege that the suspects filmed sensitive sites, including an Israeli Air Force training facility where some of them had studied.

Authorities also said that several of the individuals allegedly contacted Iranian agents on their own initiative.

The suspects were arrested in March, according to Ynet, and indictments were filed against them by the Attorney General’s Office on Friday.

Israeli officials claim the case involves the collection of sensitive security-related footage and contact with foreign intelligence operatives.

News.Az