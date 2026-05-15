Power cuts hit millions in the Philippines amid grid strain and heatwave

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Millions of people across the Philippines are facing power interruptions after the national grid was placed under severe strain due to soaring demand, extreme heat, and multiple power plant outages, officials said.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) issued a “red alert,” the highest level of emergency, after electricity supply fell short of demand across key regions including Luzon and the Visayas, prompting rotating outages in several areas including parts of Metro Manila, News.Az reports, citing The Peninsula Qatar.

Authorities said the disruptions were triggered by a combination of transmission line failures, forced shutdowns of several power plants, and rising electricity consumption driven by unusually high temperatures.

Officials warned that some regions could experience outages lasting several hours as emergency measures are implemented to stabilise the grid, while energy agencies have ordered urgent repairs and asked major consumers to reduce usage to ease pressure on the system.

News.Az