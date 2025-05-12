Yandex metrika counter

Power outage causes travel disruption in London

Power outage causes travel disruption in London
London commuters are experiencing major travel disruptions after a power outage disabled sections of the city’s underground network.

Trains are delayed or not running on all or some sections of the Bakerloo, Jubilee, Piccadilly and Northern lines. The Elizabeth Line, a key link to Heathrow Airport, is facing severe delays, News.Az reports citing Gulf news.

The disruption comes just weeks after Heathrow was shut down for much of March 21 when a fire knocked out the main substation supplying the airport. A Heathrow spokesman said the hub was unaffected by Monday’s power failure.

As many as 5 million journeys a day are made on the underground network.


