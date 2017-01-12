Powerful blast rocks Damascus, casualties reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

A suicide bomber is suspected to have killed at least 10 people in a heavily secured district of the Syrian capital, Sputnik reported.

It is believed that the attack happened in the Kafr Sousa neighborhood where the Syrian government holds several major security installments. Syrian TV outlets first reported the deaths while an unknown number are injured. Eye-witnesses on the scene corroborated reports of multiple deaths.

​Its not clear what explosives were carried in the car.

News.Az

News.Az