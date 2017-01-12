Yandex metrika counter

Powerful blast rocks Damascus, casualties reported

  • World
  • Share
Powerful blast rocks Damascus, casualties reported

A suicide bomber is suspected to have killed at least 10 people in a heavily secured district of the Syrian capital, Sputnik reported.

It is believed that the attack happened in the Kafr Sousa neighborhood where the Syrian government holds several major security installments. Syrian TV outlets first reported the deaths while an unknown number are injured. Eye-witnesses on the scene corroborated reports of multiple deaths.

​Its not clear what explosives were carried in the car.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      