Prada to release $930 ‘Made in India’ sandals

Prada will launch a limited-edition line of “Made in India” sandals priced at around €800 ($930) after earlier backlash over cultural appropriation.

The luxury fashion house partnered with artisan groups in Maharashtra and Karnataka to produce 2,000 pairs inspired by traditional Kolhapuri chappals. The project blends Indian craftsmanship with Italian manufacturing techniques, Prada executive Lorenzo Bertelli told, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The sandals will be available globally in February 2026 across 40 Prada stores and online.

Prada had faced criticism six months earlier when sandals resembling 12th-century Indian designs appeared at Milan Fashion Week, prompting outrage from Indian artisans and officials. The brand later acknowledged the inspiration and initiated formal collaboration talks.

Prada has now signed agreements with LIDCOM and LIDKAR to support artisans and launch a three-year skills-exchange program, which will include training in India and short-term opportunities at Prada’s Academy in Italy. The company says artisans will be fairly paid, and the project will cost several million euros.

Despite the collaboration, Prada has no immediate plans to expand retail stores or manufacturing in India. The brand, which opened its first beauty store in Delhi this year, is considering retail expansion within the next three to five years as India’s luxury market grows rapidly.

