Premier League returns: Key storylines to follow this weekend

The 2025–26 Premier League season is set for an electrifying start even before the first whistle blows.

Kicking off on Friday evening, the campaign arrives hot on the heels of a hectic summer transfer window that saw Premier League clubs secure some of the world’s top talent, News.Az reports, citing FotMob.

Florian Wirtz has looked sharp during pre-season.

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool kick things off on Friday night when they host Bournemouth in what will be a competitive debut for Florian Wirtz. The attacking midfielder, whose British record £116 million ($157 million) transfer inclusive of add-ons is a division record, has shown glimpses of his brilliance during pre-season, assisting in the Community Shield to add to his first Reds goal against Yokohama F. Marinos.

Naturally, the attention of the Anfield faithful and wider football audience will be firmly locked on Wirtz from his first kick in the Premier League, with Bournemouth’s new-look defence aiming to thwart Liverpool’s No.7. Crystal Palace can attest to how difficult that task will be for the Cherries.

Despite losing last weekend’s Community Shield against the Eagles, Liverpool will have been pleased with Wirtz’s influence. The 22-year-old created more chances (4) than any other player on the pitch and managed a joint high 11 passes into the final third. Only three players bettered his 74 touches and he also boasted a commendable 88% pass accuracy in a performance that will concern Premier League defenders.

Has Alexander Isak played his final game for Newcastle already? / IMAGO/Visionhaus

The Alexander Isak saga continues to hang over Newcastle United as the transfer deadline edges into view, with no solution on the horizon. Liverpool retain interest in the Swede but are yet to meet his asking price, with the striker having gone into self-exile in order to force a move to Anfield.

While uncertainty surrounds his future, one thing is clear: he won’t feature for Newcastle in their clash with Aston Villa on Saturday lunchtime. Isak might well have already turned out in black and white stripes for the final time, and Eddie Howe will be desperate to prove that his side are more than a one-man team when visiting Villa Park.

Newcastle’s lack of orthodox alternatives will concern supporters but a positive performance against Villa without Isak will restore belief.

Thomas Frank has already suffered heartbreak in the Spurs dugout. / IMAGO/Sven Simon

While the Thomas Frank era is technically underway already, Saturday will see the ex-Brentford boss oversee his first Premier League match as Tottenham Hotspur manager. Wednesday’s collapse in the UEFA Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain will undoubtedly play on the mind during their home clash with newly-promoted Burnley, but Frank will be encouraged by his side’s performance against the European champions.

A favourable start to the campaign means victory is expected for Tottenham this weekend but a style change will require an adjustment period for players and supporters alike. Frank will implement a more defensive-minded philosophy than Ange Postecoglou’s gung-ho approach, with Spurs showing their willingness to sit deep and defend against PSG.

A convincing opening day victory would prove the perfect start for Frank and it’s the least Spurs fans will expect.

Rodri is back on the sidelines. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Manchester City’s sharp decline last term was attributed to Rodri’s early season-ending injury and they will have to begin the new campaign without their midfield enforcer. Having finally worked his way back to full fitness, the Spaniard will be sidelined until after the September international break due to an injury sustained at the recent FIFA Club World Cup.

City are expected to rediscover their mojo in 2025–26, even if it takes time for several new signings to gel, but will they be able to hit the ground running without Rodri? A trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers should see them secure three points but the absence of their 2024 Ballon d’Or winner could unnerve Pep Guardiola’s side at Molineux.

Wolves might take full advantage and deal an early blow to City’s recovery.

Bryan Mbeumo is one of three big-money Man Utd signings. / Getty Images/Ash Donelon/Manchester United

The standout fixture of the opening gameweek is undoubtedly Manchester United’s home clash with Arsenal, which is guaranteed to draw eyes from across the world. Half of the focus will fall on the visitors as they seek to make a winning start on the road to a much-needed and long-anticipated Premier League title, but the Red Devils will also be under the spotlight.

Following their dismal 2024–25 campaign, United found themselves firmly in crisis, but there is a cautious optimism among supporters. That’s mainly down to three big-money summer signings, with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško all likely to make their competitive debuts for the Red Devils on Sunday.

A formidable and coherent forward triumvirate will be crucial to United’s success this season but unpicking Arsenal’s stubborn defence will be an immense challenge. It’s a baptism of fire for the trio but they could quickly win over supporters by guiding United to victory against their historic rivals.

