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Quarter
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Ferrari on Tuesday beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings expectations and reconfirmed its guidance for the year, weeks ahead of the sports car maker revealing its first all-electric vehicle.05 May 2026-16:34
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Georgia’s economy expanded by 9.1% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, followed by 10.7% year-on-year growth in March alone, according to preliminary data from the National Statistics Office (Sakstat).30 Apr 2026-14:16
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Garmin reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, supported by sustained demand for its high-end fitness wearables and steady performance across aviation and marine segments.29 Apr 2026-17:58
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Domino's Pizza Group reported a 4.5% rise in first-quarter like-for-like sales, supported by stronger demand and successful new product launches despite ongoing pressure on consumer spending.23 Apr 2026-11:02
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In a high-stakes encounter at Loftus Versfeld, Munster delivered a gritty performance to overcome the Lions and solidify their position in the United Rugby Championship top eight.17 Apr 2026-16:41
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The world’s oldest known meteor shower is once again set to light up our skies from tonight, but the question on everyone’s mind is whether you’ll be able to see the Lyrid meteor shower.16 Apr 2026-15:14
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OpenAI has announced plans to establish its first permanent office in London, marking a major expansion of its operations in the United Kingdom as demand for its artificial intelligence tools continues to grow.13 Apr 2026-11:58
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Following its worst quarterly performance since the 2008 financial crisis, analysts predict a potential upside of 40% to 60% for Microsoft, as the company is currently trading at its lowest valuation in a decade.30 Mar 2026-22:01
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Accenture forecasted quarterly revenue below analysts’ expectations on Thursday, citing cautious spending by enterprise clients amid economic uncertainty.19 Mar 2026-17:44
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Morgan Stanley reported third-quarter results on Wednesday that significantly exceeded analysts’ expectations, marking the largest earnings beat for the firm in nearly five years.15 Oct 2025-16:03
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