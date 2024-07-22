Presentation on COP29 organized as part of Shusha Global Media Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

A presentation entitled “Solidarity for the Green World – COP29” was held as part of the second Global Media Forum in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city on Monday, News.Az reports.

In his presentation, Elnur Soltanov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Energy, Chief Executive Officer of COP29 Azerbaijan, highlighted the events conducted, as well as the preparations related to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Azerbaijan, the fight against the impacts of climate change at the country level, as well as the sustainable approach in the restoration and reconstruction works implemented in the liberated areas.The deputy minister also answered numerous questions from the participants.

News.Az