President Aliyev, Arab financial institutions discuss new projects in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of heads of member institutions of the Arab Coordination Group on 5 November to discuss cooperation on social infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan and relations between Azerbaijan and Arab states, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

President Aliyev praised the Group’s intention to support social infrastructure development in Azerbaijan, particularly as large-scale restoration and construction continue in Karabakh and East Zangezur. He said these initiatives further strengthen fraternal and friendly relations with the financial institutions, as well as with the countries and peoples they represent.

The president noted that major national infrastructure projects have already been completed, and highlighted the implementation of state programs in water supply, transport, and other areas. He also stressed that new programs in various fields are planned for the future.

During the meeting, Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group, thanked President Aliyev for the reception and shared his impressions of visiting liberated Karabakh, including the city of Shusha. He praised the large-scale reconstruction efforts under way in the region.

Both sides hailed the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Arab Coordination Group member institutions and discussed the favorable investment and business climate in the country. They also exchanged views on prospects for future cooperation and the implementation of joint projects.

The delegation included Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Group; Abdulhamid Alkhalifa, President of the OPEC Fund; Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX); Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development; and Waleed Al-Bahar, Acting Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

