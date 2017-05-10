President Aliyev attends ceremony dedicated to Heydar Aliyev’s 94th anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

A solemn ceremony has been held to mark the 94th birthday anniversary of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and the 13th anniversary of the establishment of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, APA reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members attended the ceremony.

The head of state made a speech at the ceremony.

The event featured the screening of a video on national leader Heydar Aliyev`s activities.

Then a ceremony to present the Heydar Aliyev Award was held.

President Ilham Aliyev`s order to confer Heydar Aliyev Award upon People's Artist of Azerbaijan Nariman Hasanzade was read out.

President Ilham Aliyev presented the award to Nariman Hasanzade.

Nariman Hasanzade thanked for the Heydar Aliyev Award.

Then winners of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation`s Gizil Chinar International Award 2017 were announced.

President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva handed Gizil Chinar International Award to full member of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Merited Scientist, holder of “Shohrat” Order, orientalist Vasim Mammadaliyev for his support for the Heydar Aliyev Foundation`s projects and for his role in promoting universal values in the media.

Vasim Mammadaliyev thanked for the award.

The solemn ceremony was followed by a concert.

News.Az

