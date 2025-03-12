President Aliyev: Azerbaijan highly values its cooperation with UN Alliance of Civilians

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Miguel Ángel Moratinos, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations.

Miguel Ángel Moratinos first expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Azerbaijan for their continued support of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations and their contributions to advancing the Alliance’s goals and objectives at the international level, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Praising the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Alliance of Civilizations, Miguel Ángel Moratinos highlighted Azerbaijan's active participation in events organized by the Alliance and described the country’s voluntary financial contributions as crucial support for the organization's activities.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan highly values its cooperation with the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations and will continue to support the organization's efforts.

Emphasizing that the issues on the Alliance's agenda align perfectly with Azerbaijan's policy, President Ilham Aliyev noted that his country actively promotes dialogue among civilizations and cultures worldwide. The head of state also stressed the significance of joint events organized by Azerbaijan and the UN Alliance of Civilizations in Baku in this regard.

During the conversation, Islamophobia was highlighted as one of the key issues troubling the world today, and discussions were held on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Alliance, as well as organizing joint events on this matter.

They also commended the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations, including its various organizations.

News.Az