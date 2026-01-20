President Aliyev: Azerbaijan is a key part of the Eurasian region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plays a crucial role in the Eurasian region, contributing to transport connectivity, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated during a panel discussion at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan has established close allied relations with brotherly Türkiye, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"Our investments in Türkiye exceed $20 billion. We are also one of the largest investors in Georgia. Within the framework of the TRIPP project and the connectivity initiative currently overseen by the United States, a new transport corridor will be created, stretching from Asia through the Caspian, Azerbaijan, Armenia, the Azerbaijani region of Nakhchivan, Türkiye, and onward to Europe, in addition to the existing routes through Georgia," he emphasized.

According to the head of state, expanding the number of transport routes benefits consumers, suppliers, and transit countries alike.

"Therefore, as a state, we always focus on our regional agenda. If we cannot achieve what we want in the region, we cannot claim any global ambitions either. However, today, especially in the context of the parallel processes of Armenian-Azerbaijani and Turkish-Armenian rapprochement-which are developing simultaneously and will undoubtedly culminate in the establishment of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Armenia, as well as between Azerbaijan and Armenia-we are transforming a vast geographical space: a part of Eurasia that is key for transport connectivity, energy security, peace, and stability, and serves as an example of how prolonged wars and conflicts can be transformed into partnership and cooperation," said Ilham Aliyev.

