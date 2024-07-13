President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Montenegro enjoy good traditions of friendship, cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Montenegro enjoy good traditions of friendship and cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to his Montenegrin counterpart Jakov Milatović.

“We are pleased with the dynamic development of our interstate relations and the expansion of our cooperation in various fields,” the head of state said.“I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen the relations between our countries and to fully utilize the potential of our mutually beneficial cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally,” the Azerbaijani leader added.President Aliyev wished his counterpart robust health and success in his activities and people of Montenegro continued peace and prosperity.

