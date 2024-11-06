President Aliyev: Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to strengthen Organization of Turkic States

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to strengthen the Organization of Turkic States, President Ilham Aliyev during the Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Bishkek on Wednesday.

“This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Nakhchivan Agreement, which laid the foundation for the OTS. The organization has followed a successful path of development during this period,” President Aliyev said, News.Az reports.Noting that the Garabagh Declaration, signed during the first informal Summit of Heads of State held in Shusha in July, has contributed to further deepening cooperation, the president affirmed, "Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to strengthen the Organization of Turkic States."During his speech at the meeting, the Azerbaijani leader touched upon military cooperation among the OTS member countries.The president stated, "Given the growing global threats, our cooperation in defense, security, and the defense industry is of great importance. Recently, cooperation among our law enforcement and security agencies has further expanded."He also highlighted the joint military exercises conducted with the participation of the countries' armed forces, noting that the training of cadets from brotherly nations at Azerbaijan’s military education institutions reflects mutual trust and friendship.President Aliyev also expressed his confidence that the OTS member states will actively participate in the upcoming COP29 conference in Baku.The president highlighted Azerbaijan's upcoming hosting of the COP29 climate conference, noting that nearly 200 countries had unanimously supported Azerbaijan's candidacy last December. He described this as a testament to the great respect and support Azerbaijan enjoys in the international community.

News.Az