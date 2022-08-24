President Aliyev: Both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have very positive investment environment

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have a very positive investment environment and a large volume of foreign investments. I think that the time has come for us to join our efforts in this direction and participate in joint investment projects in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and possibly in other countries as well,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an expanded meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“I am sure that we will promote the development of economic and commercial relations. There are still great reserves for increasing the turnover of goods. We have also exchanged views on some directions of future economic and commercial cooperation, and we can specify it in terms of increasing mutual supplies. There are also great prospects in the field of investment.”

The head of state noted: “Today's gift of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan – the Center for the Development of Children's Creativity – is yet another component of humanitarian cooperation between our countries. This cooperation is developing successfully. Two days ago, one of the central streets of Sumgayit was named after the outstanding son of the Kazakh people, educator and Turkologist Akhmet Baitursynov. This is one of the signs of respect for our ancestors.”

News.Az