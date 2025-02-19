President Aliyev: Entire Karabakh region and East Zangezur region are reviving

+ ↺ − 16 px

The entire Karabakh region and the East Zangezur region are reviving, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with a group of residents who had relocated to the Ballija village in the Khojaly district.

“The restoration of the village of Ballija is also in its final stages. According to my information, 137 houses have already been restored, with about 60 more to be restored,” the president said, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“A total of 460 former displaced persons have already moved to Ballija. We have restored the houses, and there are ample opportunities for farming. The land is fertile, and the air is clean. The entire Karabakh region and the East Zangezur region are reviving, and we see this clearly every day,” the head of state noted.

He continued: “Of course, it is the duty of our state to create the best conditions for people who spent years longing for their homeland,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with a group of residents who had relocated to Ballija village in the Khojaly district.

“This is my primary duty as President today. We put an end to the occupation. In 2023, as a result of the anti-terror operation, we liberated this region from occupation as well. Ballija and hundreds of other settlements are completely free of the occupiers, and we are now restoring life there,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az