President Aliyev expands powers of State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree Feb. 15 amending the Regulations on the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

According to the decree, the State Committee gives permission to send the country’s citizens to religious educational institutions for the purpose of obtaining religious education, permission to exchange students and teachers of religious educational institutions, as well as religious figures and specialists.

The State Committee gives permission for Azerbaijani citizens, who receive religious education abroad, to conduct religious rites and ceremonies upon the appeal of the Caucasian Muslims Office.

News.Az

News.Az