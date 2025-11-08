President Aliyev, First Lady pay tribute to martyrs on Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's Victory in the Patriotic War of 2020, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

President Aliyev and the First Lady paid tribute to the cherished memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for Azerbaijan's freedom, independence, and territorial integrity, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The head of state placed a wreath in front of the Eternal Flame monument.

President Aliyev and First Lady Aliyeva also viewed a panorama of the capital, Baku, which was preparing for the military parade dedicated to the Victory in the Patriotic War.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC Photo: AZERTAC

News.Az