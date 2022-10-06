Azerbaijani President: I do hope that we are slowly getting closer to peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I do hope that we are slowly getting closer to peace. I appreciate Charles Michel's activities in this area because, as you know, several trilateral meetings have been held in Brussels, and we are getting closer to peace every time,” said President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Azerbaijani television channels in Prague.

Noting that the four-sided meeting had been organized by Charles Michel and Emmanuel Macron, the head of state said: “Important issues were discussed during this meeting, and I believe that this meeting will also be important in reaching a peace agreement. The contacts are still ongoing. We have agreed to meet again after dinner. In any case, the peace process has already been kick-started.”

