Türkiye restricts social media access for minors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye has passed a new law banning social media access for children under the age of 15, marking a significant shift in how the country regulates online platforms and youth safety.

The legislation was approved by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and introduces strict rules for social media companies operating in the country, News.Az reports, citing the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

Under the new regulation:

Social media platforms cannot provide services to users under 15

Companies must implement age verification systems

Providers are required to take preventive measures to block underage access

Stronger enforcement measures

The law also revises earlier rules on content removal and access blocking, which had previously been annulled by the Constitutional Court of Türkiye.

With the amendment, authorities now have clearer legal grounds to enforce restrictions and ensure compliance from tech platforms.

The move reflects growing global concerns over:

Children’s online safety

Exposure to harmful content

The influence of social media on young users

By introducing a strict age limit, Türkiye joins a broader international trend of tightening regulations on digital platforms—especially when it comes to protecting minors.



Social media companies will now be expected to adapt their systems quickly, particularly by strengthening identity and age verification processes.

The effectiveness of the law will likely depend on how well these measures are implemented—and whether platforms can reliably prevent underage users from accessing their services.

News.Az