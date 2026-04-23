Bangladesh to buy 14 Boeing jets in $2.8B deal

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Bangladesh is moving ahead with a major aviation expansion, planning to purchase 14 aircraft from Boeing in a deal expected to be signed this April.

The decision was confirmed by State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M. Rashiduzzaman Millat after a meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, as the government looks to strengthen its national carrier and meet growing passenger demand, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The investment, estimated at around $2.8 billion, comes as Biman Bangladesh Airlines faces a significant shortage of aircraft. The airline currently operates about 19 planes on international routes, well below the 30 to 35 aircraft considered necessary to support its expansion plans.

At the same time, Bangladesh is also in talks with Airbus to develop a mixed fleet strategy, giving the airline more flexibility in the future. Officials say short-term measures such as leasing additional aircraft are also being considered to quickly boost capacity.

The long-term goal is to expand Biman’s fleet to as many as 47 aircraft by the 2034–35 fiscal year, as the country works to modernize its aviation sector and improve international connectivity. As part of these efforts, direct flights to Tokyo are set to resume in June after being suspended under the previous interim government.

The latest move signals a broader push by Bangladesh to upgrade its airline industry and keep pace with rising travel demand across the region.

News.Az