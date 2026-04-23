UK to pay France up to $892 million in deal to reduce migrant crossings

UK to pay France up to $892 million in deal to reduce migrant crossings

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Britain has agreed to a new three-year border security deal with France, committing up to £660 million ($892 million) to curb illegal migrant crossings in the English Channel.

Announced on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, the deal makes part of the funding contingent on performance results. Under the agreement, approximately £500 million will be used to enhance enforcement on northern French beaches, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This includes the deployment of nearly 1,100 personnel from law enforcement, intelligence, and military units.

Technological upgrades feature a new 50-strong riot police unit, expanded maritime patrols, drones, helicopters, and advanced camera systems. An additional £160 million is earmarked for payment only if the new tactics successfully stop migrants; otherwise, that specific funding will cease after the first year. This pact replaces a previous funding cycle that expired earlier in 2026.

News.Az