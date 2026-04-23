Man executed in Iran over alleged MEK links

Man executed in Iran over alleged MEK links

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Iran has carried out the execution of a man accused of links to an opposition group and foreign intelligence, according to state-affiliated media.

The judiciary’s news outlet Mizan reported that the individual, identified as Soltanali Shirzadi Fakhr, had been convicted of cooperating with both the exiled opposition group Mujahideen-e-Khalq and Israeli intelligence, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The man was described as a long-time member of the Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK), a group that has long opposed the Iranian government.

Officials said the charges included collaboration with foreign intelligence, specifically linked to Mossad.

The report stated that the death sentence was:

Upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court

Carried out after all legal procedures were completed

No additional details about the case or evidence were immediately provided.

Cases involving alleged ties to opposition groups and foreign intelligence agencies are treated as serious national security matters in Iran.

Executions related to such charges have drawn international attention in the past, particularly from human rights organizations.

News.Az