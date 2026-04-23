Tamil Nadu elections: Polling begins amid tight security

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Polling has commenced for all 234 assembly constituencies in India's Tamil Nadu state, with voting beginning at 7 AM and scheduled to continue until 6 PM (local time).

More than 5.73 crore voters are expected to determine the electoral fate of 4,023 candidates contesting in the elections, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik stated that the Election Commission of India has implemented extensive, multi-layered, and comprehensive measures to ensure that polling across the state proceeds in a smooth, orderly, and peaceful manner.

Over 75,000 polling stations have been set up to enhance voter accessibility and facilitate participation.

Security arrangements have been significantly strengthened, with approximately 84,000 police personnel deployed across polling stations, strong rooms, and other sensitive locations to maintain law and order. In addition, around 300 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, including personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force, have been stationed in vulnerable and sensitive areas to ensure peace and prevent any untoward incidents during the voting process.

Authorities have also deployed flying squads, surveillance teams, and static monitoring units across districts to monitor compliance with the Model Code of Conduct and respond swiftly to any violations or complaints.

Mobile phones are prohibited inside polling stations, and special arrangements have been made at polling booths to allow voters to securely deposit their devices before entering to cast their ballots.

The results for Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, are scheduled to be announced on May 4.

News.Az