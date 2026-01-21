Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev meets Israeli president in Davos
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, in Davos on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and future cooperation opportunities.

During the meeting, the leaders recalled Herzog’s previous visits to Azerbaijan and his past meetings with President Aliyev, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The discussion highlighted the successful development of Azerbaijan–Israel relations across various fields and noted strong opportunities to expand cooperation in economic, trade, energy, and other sectors.

The presidents also exchanged views on the prospects for further cooperation between the two countries.


