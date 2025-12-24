Israeli president congratulates Aliyev on birthday, discusses cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday to convey his congratulations on his birthday and to wish him continued success in his presidential duties and good health.

President Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

During the phone conversation, both leaders noted that relations between the two countries are developing and exchanged views on prospects for further cooperation.

News.Az