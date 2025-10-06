President Aliyev meets OTS Council of Elders chief to strengthen Turkic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev met with Binali Yıldırım, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), in Gabala on October 6 to discuss enhancing cooperation among Turkic states.

During the meeting, President Aliyev warmly recalled his previous meetings with Yıldırım and his earlier visits to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Yıldırım expressed his gratitude to President Aliyev for supporting OTS activities, emphasizing that the Council of Elders will continue to promote collaboration among member states.

The discussion also highlighted the upcoming 12th Summit of the OTS Council of Heads of State, with both sides confident that, as with other major international events hosted by Azerbaijan, it will be excellently organized.

In addition, the meeting underscored the ongoing expansion of fraternal and strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye across all sectors.

