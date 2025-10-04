President Aliyev shares post on anniversary of Jabrayil city's liberation - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post commemorating the fifth anniversary of the liberation of Jabrayil city.

News.Az presents the video.

Zəfər Tariximiz: 4 Oktyabr 2020-ci il Cəbrayıl pic.twitter.com/In2Tn5nj72 — İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) October 3, 2025

News.Az