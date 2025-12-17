President Aliyev meets UAE counterpart to discuss deepening bilateral ties - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the talks, both leaders emphasised that Azerbaijan-UAE relations, based on a strategic partnership, are successfully developing across all areas, including political, economic, energy, renewable energy, cultural, and humanitarian fields, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

🇦🇿🇦🇪President Ilham Aliyev is visiting Abu Dhabi at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan pic.twitter.com/1HU9H7FZxo — News.Az (@news_az) December 17, 2025

They recalled President Aliyev’s visit to the UAE and President Al Nahyan’s visit to Azerbaijan, noting the role of these and other reciprocal visits in enhancing ties at various levels. The presidents also exchanged views on future prospects for cooperation.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his gratitude to President Aliyev for attending the opening ceremony of the annual global sports tournament, The Games of the Future 2025, in Abu Dhabi. Aliyev thanked him for the invitation and congratulated him on the successful organisation of the event at a high level.

Later, President Aliyev and President Al Nahyan jointly attended the opening ceremony of the tournament.

News.Az