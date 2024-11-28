President Aliyev offers national holiday greetings to Albanian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Albanian counterpart Bajram Begaj on the occasion of Albania's national holiday.

"On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Albania," President Aliyev said in a congratulatory message, News.Az reports."It is gratifying to witness our interstate relations, built on strong traditions, and our partnership, based on mutual trust and support, strengthening and being enriched with new content. I would also like to particularly emphasize our effective cooperation within international organizations. Our active political dialogue provides an excellent foundation for further expanding our joint collaboration across all areas," the head of state said."The recent high-level reciprocal visits have given a new impetus to the growth of our interstate relations and cooperation," he noted."I am confident that we will continue to consistently advance our joint efforts to develop and strengthen Azerbaijan-Albania friendly relations and deepen our partnership both bilaterally and multilaterally,” the Azerbaijani President said in his letter.""President Ilham Aliyev wished Bajram Begaj robust health, happiness, success in his endeavors, and the friendly people of Albania everlasting peace and prosperity," President Aliyev added.

News.Az