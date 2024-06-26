President Aliyev presented with military transport aircraft produced by Italian company

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, was presented with a C-27J Spartan military transport aircraft produced by the Italian company Leonardo, News.Az reports.

Defense Minister of Italy Guido Crosetto, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Edmondo Cirielli, and Chairman of "Leonardo" company Stefano Pontecorvo participated in the event.Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.The head of state was informed about the tactical and technical characteristics, operation, and other indicators of the aircraft. The aircraft is capable of performing both defense and civil defense missions in complex geographical terrain and operational conditions.The C-27J Spartan aircraft will be used for military transport, airdrops of paratroopers and cargo, as well as medical missions.

News.Az