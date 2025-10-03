President Aliyev hails Germany as key partner in German Unity Day message

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has described Germany as an important partner in a letter of congratulations to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of German Unity Day on October 3.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of German Unity Day,” Aliyev wrote, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Highlighting the significance of bilateral ties, Aliyev noted that Germany is a key partner for Azerbaijan and emphasized the importance of the continued comprehensive development of relations between the two countries.

“Your visit to Azerbaijan in April gave a fresh impetus to our cooperation, which covers a broad agenda,” he added.

“I believe we will continue our joint efforts to further strengthen the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, sustain mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields, and enrich it with new content,” Aliyev said.

News.Az