President Aliyev: Southern Gas Corridor working at full capacity

Today, the Southern Gas Corridor is working at full capacity, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum.

“In order to find new destinations, we are using different interconnectors, but the mainstream pipeline is fully packed,” the head of state said.

“In order to expand it, we need funds, we need borrowed money. I think that European institutions will consider this situation and change their policies so that funds can be attracted. Under these circumstances, what today seems to us like a done deal can grow," the president added.

News.Az