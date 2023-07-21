News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Shusha Global Media Forum
Tag:
Shusha Global Media Forum
Trump shares President Aliyev’s speech at 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum -
VIDEO
22 Jul 2025-09:28
Shusha Global Media Forum continues with key discussions on AI, media literacy
21 Jul 2025-12:54
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan sees great potential for strong partnership with US
19 Jul 2025-20:45
President Aliyev: Southern Gas Corridor working at full capacity
19 Jul 2025-19:45
Azerbaijani President: Zangezur corridor's initial potential estimated at 15 million tons of cargo
19 Jul 2025-19:02
VIDEO:
Pakistani journalist highlights AI and climate action at Shusha Media Forum
23 Jul 2024-09:56
Certificates of appreciation presented to “MEDIA Volunteers”
(PHOTO)
28 Jul 2023-14:20
Pakistani journalist highlights AI and climate action at Shusha Media Forum
23 Jul 2023-09:37
Azerbaijani President: Cooperation with Central Asian countries is very dynamic
21 Jul 2023-20:06
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan successfully coped with the task of protecting international law, justice and the legitimate interests of NAM member countries
21 Jul 2023-19:11
Latest News
Sony unveils Hyperpop PS5 covers, DualSense controllers
EU to rule on Google’s $32B Wiz acquisition by Feb. 10
Strong 5.5 earthquake strikes near Ecuador, Peru border
Japan Airlines revises schedule after plane damaged at JFK
Georgia to confront BBC over disputed chemical agent claims
3.0-magnitude earthquake hits near Ridgecrest, California
French farmers block Paris roads over Mercosur deal
Watch:
Mayon Volcano shows rising activity with new lava dome
Drone attack hits oil tanker off Kastamonu coast
3.1-magnitude earthquake jolts western Georgia
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31