President Aliyev: Turkic world is experiencing a period of renewed growth

The Turkic world is currently experiencing a period of renewed growth and dynamism, President Ilham Aliyev said, describing Azerbaijan’s victory in the Second Karabakh War five years ago as a source of shared joy and pride for the Turkic peoples, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“I am confident that the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, which are currently being rebuilt, and the Zangezur Corridor, once opened, will play an important role in advancing development and strengthening cooperation among the Turkic states,” the president said in a message to participants of the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku on Monday.

He underlined that the growing potential of the Turkic states and their increasingly strong position on the global stage require setting more ambitious goals, intensifying joint efforts, deepening cooperation across all fields, and establishing more flexible mechanisms.

“The Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the OTS member countries, being held for the first time, is an important step in this direction,” President Aliyev said.

He affirmed Azerbaijan's readiness to launch joint grant competitions for NGOs with OTS member states, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in fields such as history, culture, ecology, climate policy, and other areas, and to support projects that foster mutual communication.

“The upcoming centenary of the First Turkological Congress in 2026 presents a timely opportunity to continue the unfinished work on the cultural integration of Turkic peoples, with active participation from NGOs, in response to contemporary challenges,” he added.

“The joint and coordinated activities of NGOs from the Turkic world within the framework of the UN and other international institutions, as well as their consolidation on a single platform, can make a significant contribution to our common cause and objectives,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

President Aliyev expressed confidence that the cooperative relationships established during the forum will help strengthen solidarity, unity, and relations among the countries of the Turkic world.

News.Az