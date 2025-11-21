President Aliyev highlights Azerbaijan’s active role in D-8 development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since joining the D-8 group, Azerbaijan has actively worked to strengthen its institutional development, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to participants of the D-8 Media Forum on Fostering Dialogue, Collaboration, and Regional Cohesion.

“It is evident not only in economic cooperation but also in cultural, social, and humanitarian spheres,” the president noted, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Aliyev highlighted that in the nearly one-year period since Azerbaijan became a D-8 member, the country has actively promoted cooperation.

“During this period, Azerbaijan initiated the first meeting of D-8 NGOs in Baku, as well as the D-8 High-Level Climate and Urban Dialogue held during D-8 Week. We will continue to contribute to expanding collaboration within this institution,” he added.

In his address, the president also stressed the importance of media solidarity.

“During a time when communities face global crises, new challenges, and difficulties, it is crucial to provide mutual support and demonstrate media solidarity among our countries,” he said.

President Aliyev expressed confidence that the forum, which brings together public and political figures, communication professionals, and media representatives from friendly nations, will serve as an effective platform to discuss emerging challenges in the global information space and achieve common goals.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that the media environment is currently undergoing rapid transformations.

“It is regrettable that disinformation, fake news, hybrid threats, deepfakes, AI misuse, and other forms of manipulation are continuously increasing in the global information space,” he said.

“These factors not only affect countries’ reputations and internal affairs but also undermine international stability and erode trust among nations. This is why one of the primary tasks of the D-8 Media Forum is to foster credible collaboration among media institutions of member countries to build a fair, impartial, and responsible information environment,” he added.

The president also recalled that Azerbaijan hosts several prestigious international media events and consistently proposes significant initiatives in this area.

“By aligning our national media strategy with international practices, we focus on enhancing journalists’ professionalism, broadcasting evidence-based news, and developing media literacy. At the same time, we support the creation of information platforms through regional collaboration,” President Aliyev said.

News.Az