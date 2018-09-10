President allocates funding for construction of highway in Shabran

President allocates funding for construction of highway in Shabran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding for the construction of Shabran-Amirkhanli-Gazbabali highway in Shabran district.

Under the Presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 8.6 million manats for the construction of the highway connecting five residential areas with a total population of 6000 people.

News.Az

News.Az