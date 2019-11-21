President approves funding for renovation of multi-storey buildings in Sumgayit
- 21 Nov 2019 20:30
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 143524
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-approves-funding-for-renovation-of-multi-storey-buildings-in-sumgayit Copied
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding for the renovation of roofs of multi-storey residential buildings in the city of Sumgayit.
Under the presidential order, Sumgayit City Executive Authority is allocated six million manats for the renovation of roofs in multi-storey residential buildings.
News.Az