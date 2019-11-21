Yandex metrika counter

President approves funding for renovation of multi-storey buildings in Sumgayit

  • Politics
  • Share
President approves funding for renovation of multi-storey buildings in Sumgayit

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding for the renovation of roofs of multi-storey residential buildings in the city of Sumgayit.

Under the presidential order, Sumgayit City Executive Authority is allocated six million manats for the renovation of roofs in multi-storey residential buildings.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      