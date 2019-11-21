President approves funding for renovation of multi-storey buildings in Sumgayit

President approves funding for renovation of multi-storey buildings in Sumgayit

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order to provide funding for the renovation of roofs of multi-storey residential buildings in the city of Sumgayit.

Under the presidential order, Sumgayit City Executive Authority is allocated six million manats for the renovation of roofs in multi-storey residential buildings.

News.Az

