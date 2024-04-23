President: Azerbaijan's economy is actually self-sufficient economy and it demonstrates sustainable growth even in period of crisis

“Azerbaijan's economy is actually a self-sufficient economy and it demonstrates sustainable growth even in the period of crisis,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” organized by ADA University, News.Az reports.

“We have very low foreign debt, which is now even below 8% of our GDP,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az