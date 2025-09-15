President Erdogan holds multiple bilateral meetings in Doha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a series of bilateral meetings with fellow leaders on the sidelines of an extraordinary Organisation of Islamic Cooperation-Arab League summit in Doha, Qatar.

The summit saw deliberations on Israel’s September 9 attack on Doha and other hostile acts by Israel that threaten coexistence, with Erdogan reiterating Türkiye's "unwavering support" for Qatar and condemning Israel's strike on Hamas's negotiating team in Doha as "banditry on a different level", News.Az reports citing TRT World.

Erdogan told the Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, that Israel’s attack on Qatar was unacceptable and reaffirmed that Türkiye always stands with Qatar.

The Turkish president said the strike aimed to undermine peace negotiations, emphasising that talks should continue under all circumstances and that Türkiye would keep supporting mediation efforts.

He added that Türkiye-Qatar relations would be further developed in all fields, particularly in the defence industry and security.

Iraq Turkish President Erdogan told Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani that bilateral cooperation against terrorism will continue, and ties will be strengthened in various areas. "During the meeting, President Erdogan stated that cooperation with Iraq in the fight against terrorism will continue, that efforts are underway to strengthen Türkiye-Iraq relations in various areas, especially energy, and that the Development Road Project aims to enhance ties between the two countries," said Türkiye's Communications Directorate. Saudi Arabia

During his meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Erdogan stated that Israel’s escalating aggression was “unacceptable”, that Israel must be held accountable before the law for its actions, and that Türkiye would continue to stand by the countries targeted by Israeli aggression, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate. He also affirmed that Türkiye would persist with determination in its efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to deliver humanitarian aid. Somalia Erdogan told his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud that stepping up sanctions against Israel is important, as economic measures will yield results. Erdogan also said that cooperation between Türkiye and Somalia was advancing day by day and reaffirmed that Türkiye’s support for Somalia would continue to grow. Syria Erdogan was also in a meeting with his Syrian president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, where Erdogan stated that Sharaa’s participation in the United Nations General Assembly was of “historic importance”. The Turkish president added that Türkiye would continue to support Syria and that efforts were underway to further develop bilateral relations. He also noted that “Türkiye was following steps aimed at bringing together different groups in Syria, emphasising the importance of preserving Syria’s unity and cohesion and of the SDF adherence to the March 10 agreement,” according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

